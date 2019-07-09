Rupee falls 24p as equities crash; bond yields decline

The rupee on Monday declined by 24 paise to close at 68.66 against the US dollar amid a massive selloff in equities and appreciation of the dollar against Asian currencies. The yield on benchmark 10-year bond also declined by 12 basis points to 6.58 per cent and bond prices increased.

The rupee had on Friday settled 8 paise higher at 68.42 against the dollar. “The rupee follows the path of emerging-market currencies, as markets start to rethink the extent and speed of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Regional stocks also traded weaker as budget blues continue,” said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out Rs 401.99 crore Monday, hitting the rupee sentiment. Emerging market currencies took a hit after the US job data fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates quickly in near future.

The 10-year government bond yield declined to 6.58 per cent. “The bond market traded higher amid lower than estimated fiscal deficit number and proposal of foreign currency bond issuance. Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said that government is targeting the second half of the fiscal year to raise funds through overseas bond sales,” Sharma said. While delivering the budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will raise part of its gross borrowing requirements via foreign currency borrowings. The government did not specify what proportion of its borrowings would come through foreign currency borrowings.

Investors sentiment was subdued on concerns that increased surcharge on super-rich could affect foreign funds investing in India, which could lead to flight of foreign funds from the domestic markets, currency traders said.