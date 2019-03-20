Toggle Menu
Rupee falls 19 paise against US dollar in early tradehttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/market/rupee-falls-19-paise-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade-5635302/

Rupee falls 19 paise against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened lower at 69.11 and weakened further to 69.17 on increased demand from importers.

Rupee falls 19 paise against US dollar in early trade
The rupee opened lower at 69.11 and weakened further to 69.17 on increased demand from importers. (File)

The rupee fell 19 paise to 69.15 against the US dollar in early trade Wednesday after crude price rose to a four-month high in global market amid increased demand for the American currency from importers.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened lower at 69.11 and weakened further to 69.17 on increased demand from importers. However, it recovered partially to quote 15 paise down at 69.15 against the dollar.

Forex dealers said crude price surge to a four-month high of USD 67.47 per barrel overseas weighed on the Indian unit, but weakness in the dollar against a basket of currencies limited the fall.

Halting its six-day winning run, the Indian rupee Tuesday edged lower by 43 paise to close at 68.96 against the US dollar on emergence of demand for the greenback from importers.

Advertising

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,132.36 crore on a net basis Tuesday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 28.74 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 38,392.21 in early deals.

Don't Miss
National male workforce shrinking, says labour report that Govt buried
Virat Kohli should be thanking RCB for not sacking him as captain yet, says Gautam Gambhir

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 FedEx profit falls, CEO calls the results disappointing
2 More than 25 per cent of loans of six banks in Gujarat are NPA: Bankers’ report
3 L&T CEO invokes ‘dil’ and ‘pyaar’ to win over all