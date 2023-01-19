scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Rupee falls 15 paise to 81.45 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 81.45 against the dollar, registering a decline of 15 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the rupee settled at 81.30 against the US dollar. (File)

The rupee depreciated 15 paise to 81.45 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by a muted trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 81.45 against the dollar, registering a decline of 15 paise over its last close.

In initial trade the rupee also touched an early high of 81.27 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the rupee settled at 81.30 against the US dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 102.26.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.18 per cent to USD 83.98 per barrel.

Forex traders expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on global economic concerns.

Advertisement

IMF Managing Director Gita Gopinath warned of a tough year in 2023 for the global economy. The global economy is facing a unique situation due to unprecedented levels of high inflation and that is causing tension between monetary and fiscal policies, IMF’s Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 140.49 points or 0.23 per cent lower at 60,905.25. The broader NSE Nifty declined 65.45 points or 0.36 per cent to 18,099.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 319.23 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 10:32 IST
Next Story

Man stabbed to death in Chandigarh after brawl during religious programme

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close