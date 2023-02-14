scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 82.82 against US dollar

Forex traders said lower crude oil prices, higher domestic equities and weaker dollar index were unable to support the rupee.

Rupee closing todayAt the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.59 against the greenback, and finally settled for the day at 82.82. (File image)

The rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.82 (provisional) against the US currency on Tuesday, as market participants remained on the sidelines ahead of the US inflation data.

Forex traders said lower crude oil prices, higher domestic equities and weaker dollar index were unable to support the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.59 against the greenback, and finally settled for the day at 82.82 (provisional), down 12 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.70 against the US currency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the Indian rupee underperformed among Asian currencies amid foreign fund outflows from domestic equities.

“The lower crude oil prices, higher domestic equities and weaker dollar index were unable to push the rupee higher amid lingering worries over high inflation, trade deficit and lower carry,” Parmar said.

Forex traders remained cautious ahead of crucial US inflation figures. Risk appetite in risk-asset was partly helped by a Federal Reserve survey showing that the US wage growth expectations slipped in January, Parmar added.

Advertisement

In the near-term, spot USDINR has resistance at 82.90 and support at 82.40. “We expect the pair could consolidate between 82.90 to 82.40 before heading north,” Parmar added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.35 per cent lower at 102.98.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.81 per cent to USD 85.91 per barrel.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 600.42 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 61,032.26, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 158.95 points or 0.89 per cent to 17,929.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,322.39 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the wholesale price-based inflation eased for the eight consecutive month to 4.73 per cent in January on easing prices of manufactured items, fuel and power.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 16:26 IST
Next Story

Soft power, sustainability, and crafts: Inside Surajkund Mela 2023

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close