scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.90 against US dollar

A muted trend in domestic equities and firm crude oil prices further dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.78 against the dollar. (File Image)

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 82.90 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by a strong American currency after the US inflation data for January stoked worries that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

A muted trend in domestic equities and firm crude oil prices further dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.90 against the dollar, registering a decline of 12 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.78 against the dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14 per cent to 103.38.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.70 per cent to USD 84.98 per barrel.

“In the overseas markets, the dollar index rebounded from lows of the session as data for January showed the smallest annual increase in US consumer prices since October 2021, which did not alter market expectations that interest rates will remain elevated for some time,” said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Advertisement

Data showed US CPI rose 6.4 per cent in the 12 months through January, the smallest gain since October 2021.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 265.2 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 60,767.06. The broader NSE Nifty declined 69.85 points or 0.39 per cent to 17,860.00.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,305.30 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:23 IST
Next Story

‘Can’t act as robber of citizens’ lands’: 15 years after land acquisition, Karnataka HC orders KIADB to pay compensation

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close