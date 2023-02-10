scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.63 against US dollar in early trade

A lacklustre trend in domestic equities and a strong greenback in the overseas markets dented investor sentiments

Indian rupeeOn Thursday, the rupee appreciated 3 paise to close at 82.51 against the US dollar. (File image)
Listen to this article
Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.63 against US dollar in early trade
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 82.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and a strong greenback in the overseas markets dented investor sentiments.

Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices in the international market weighed on the domestic unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.61 against the dollar, then fell further in early deals to 82.63, registering a decline of 12 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 3 paise to close at 82.51 against the US dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...
Man held for mowing down journalist made similar attempt on an activist t...

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15 per cent to 103.38.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.19 per cent to USD 84.34 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 183.51 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 60,622.71 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 57.80 points or 0.32 per cent to 17,835.65 points.

Advertisement

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 144.73 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 10:07 IST
Next Story

‘My sister, she was sleeping next to me’: In Syria, 3-year-old child saved but loses his family

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close