Rupee falls 1.25 per cent as crude oil, US dollar gain

After a strong rally last week, the rupee on Monday fell by 88 paise, or 1.25 per cent, registering its biggest single-day loss in more than three months to close at 70.46 against the US currency as oil prices rebounded and the US dollar gained abroad. The fall in India’s GDP growth and GST collection also hit the rupee sentiment.

Advertising

Crude prices rebounded on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to extend their agreement to limit production to arrest a slump in global prices. Crude oil prices surged over 3.85 per cent to $ 61.75 per barrel in global markets. Brent crude rose 5.3 per cent or $3.14 to a high of $62.60 and was last trading around $61.60.

The rupee opened lower at 69.87 and fell further to settle lower by 88 paise or 1.25 per cent, its biggest single-day loss in since August 13, at 70.46 per US dollar. The rupee had strengthened by 27 paise to close at a four-month high of 69.58 against the US currency Friday.

On the other hand, the dollar gained strength abroad after the US and China agreed to put off imposition of higher tariffs from January 1 while entering a 90-day period of talks to bring an end to the dispute.

Advertising

Adding to the currency’s worries, GDP growth slowed to 7.1 per cent in the September quarter as consumption demand moderated and farm sector displayed signs of weakness. According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts the full-year fiscal deficit target of Rs 6.24 lakh crore was breached at October-end mainly on account of lower revenue collections. “The rupee has declined on account of sharp rebound in the crude oil prices in the international market. Further India’s GDP and fiscal deficit data disappointed the market. Hence the rupee is under pressure,” said Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. VK Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Group, HDFC Securities, said, “the rupee remained under pressure today due to sharp jump of more than 4 per cent in global crude prices and strong ICE dollar index. A sliding rupee and relatively weaker rural demand seem to have applied the brakes on the economy. Goods and Services (GST) collection in November dropped to Rs 97,637 crore, lower than Rs 1 lakh crore collected previous month. These poor local cues also weighed on the rupee.”

The trade war between the US and China — the world’s two biggest economies — has weighed heavily on global trade, sparking concerns of an economic slowdown. Crude oil has not been included in the list of products facing import tariffs, but traders said the positive sentiment of the truce was also driving crude markets. Oil also received support from an announcement by the Canadian province of Alberta that it would force producers to cut output by 8.7 per cent, or 325,000 barrels per day (bpd), to deal with a pipeline bottleneck. Meanwhile, the Sensex gained 46.70 points at 36,241.00. “Market swung between gains and losses as positive sentiment from US China trade truce was offset by rebound in oil prices and the weak rupee.

Explained: GDP data, GST mop up put add-on pressure

Global factors have been influencing the rupee’s movement in a big way in the last couple of days. When oil prices declined last week, rupee gained but the currency fell when oil bounced back.

As oil import bill is the major component in the country’s current account deficit (CAD), any rise in prices will put CAD under pressure. The decline in the GDP growth and GST collection also raised worries on the economy, putting further pressure on the currency.