Rupee fall: RBI eases ECB norms for oil companies 

The overall ceiling for such external commercial borrowings has been set at billion. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The overall ceiling for such external commercial borrowings has been set at billion. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed state-owned oil marketing companies to raise forex borrowings for working capital under the automatic route with immediate effect. The move came on a day when the rupee closed at a new low of 73.34 against the dollar, after Brent oil breached the $ 84 a barrel.

The overall ceiling for such external commercial borrowings has been set at $10 billion. The individual limit of $750 million and mandatory hedging requirements have also been waived. “However, OMCs should have a board approved forex mark-to-market procedure and prudent risk management policy, for such ECBs,” the RBI said.

All the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) will now be able to raise external commercial borrowings (ECBs) for working capital purposes with a minimum average maturity of three to five years from all recognised lenders under “the automatic route”, the central bank said.

At present, OMCs are allowed to raise ECBs from direct or indirect shareholders or a group company if the loan is for an average maturity of five years. The individual limit of $ 750 million or equivalent and mandatory hedging requirements as per the ECB framework have also been waived for borrowings under this dispensation, the RBI said. The overall borrowings under the revised norms have been capped at $10 billion and the revision in norms is with immediate effect, it said, adding decision is taken after discussions with government.

The RBI’s latest announcement follows measures already announced by the government and the central bank to limit the fall in the rupee, which has weakened by 15 per cent this year. The government has announced higher import duties on 19 items and the RBI has announced measures to draw in more capital to fund the current account deficit. None of those measures have had much impact in slowing the depreciation in the currency.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App