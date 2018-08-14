Rupee fall due to external factors, nothing to worry about at this stage: Govt

The rupee hit an all-time low of 70.1 to a US dollar Tuesday morning on concerns over Turkey’s economic woes. The rupee hit an all-time low of 70.1 to a US dollar Tuesday morning on concerns over Turkey’s economic woes.

The government on Tuesday blamed “external factors” for the fall of rupee to an all-time low against the US dollar and said that there is nothing to worry about as of now, PTI reported. “Rupee is depreciating due to external factors. There is nothing at this stage to worry”, said Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chander Garg.

The rupee hit an all-time low of 70.1 to a US dollar Tuesday morning on concerns over Turkey’s economic woes. However, the Indian currency recovered later on heavy intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said all currencies have weakened against the dollar, but the Indian currency has not weakened very much in comparison to other currencies. “I feel that it (rupee) should stabilise between 69 and 70 because if you look at the numbers for investment which is coming into the country — investment in bonds, investment in equities — this level has become attractive for foreign investment,” Kumar said.

Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, Rushabh Maru said the rupee extended losses today on account of panic demand from importers.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding Turkey crisis and strength in the dollar index, importers are buying dollars aggressively. The RBI has been intervening very selectively in the market. Hence, an absence of aggressive intervention by the RBI has spooked the market,” he said.

