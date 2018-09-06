Rupee closes at new record low of 71.75/USD

People reacting to the fall in the market in front of Bombay Stock Exchange. (Express photo by Pradip Das/File) People reacting to the fall in the market in front of Bombay Stock Exchange. (Express photo by Pradip Das/File)

The battered rupee on Wednesday plunged to a fresh all-time intra-day low of 71.96 against the US currency on dollar buying by banks and importers. However, the Indian currency managed to recover partially as the Reserve Bank intervened to stem the fall but the rupee still closed with a loss of 17 paise at 71.75 against the dollar.

Dealers said the rupee’s speculative demand is causing volatility amid crisis in the emerging market currencies and consistent rise in the crude oil prices. Trade tension between the US and China is adding to the currency weakness across emerging markets. The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies overseas as the US economy continued to exhibit strength amid a lingering threat of escalation in the US-China trade conflict.

The rupee resumed strong at 71.43 against the previous closing level of 71.58 at the interbank foreign exchange market. It hovered in a range of 71.96 and 71.37 before ending at 71.75.

South Africa’s economy slumped into recession on Tuesday after Turkey reported a surge in inflation. Philippines announced on Wednesday that inflation exceeded 6 per cent for the first time since 2009.

On Wednesday, the fall in the rupee led to selling in the bond markets. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 8.10 per cent intraday. It closed at 8.05 percent.

According to an estimate provided by the RBI in its April Monetary Policy Report, a 5 per cent depreciation of the Indian rupee could lead to a 20-basis-point increase in inflation. This could prompt the Monetary Policy Committee to raise rates a third time this year.

On the other hand, the benchmark Sensex spiralled lower for the sixth straight session Wednesday as a weak rupee and widespread selloff in emerging market assets prompted investors to unload stocks. The BSE Sensex declined 139.61 points to end at a two-week low of 38,018.31, while the wider NSE Nifty slipped 43.35 points to 11,476.95.

