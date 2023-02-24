scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Rupee falls 9 paise to 82.73 against US dollar in early trade

Sustained foreign fund outflows further dented investor sentiments, according to forex traders.

Rupee in forex todayAt the interbank foreign exchange, rupee opened weak at 82.67 against the dollar, then fell to 82.73, registering a decline of 9 paise over its last close. (File image)
Rupee falls 9 paise to 82.73 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 82.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Sustained foreign fund outflows further dented investor sentiments, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.67 against the dollar, then fell to 82.73, registering a decline of 9 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.64 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 104.55.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.81 per cent to USD 82.88 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 83.96 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 59,689.76 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 19.25 points or 0.11 per cent to 17,530.50 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,417.24 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 10:35 IST
