scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Rupee ends higher against US dollar but down for month on rate hike concerns

The rupee ended at 82.6650 to the US dollar on the last day of the month, up from 82.8350 in the previous session. For the month, however, the rupee was down 0.9 per cent.

Rupee closing todayThe rupee ended at 82.6650 to the US dollar on the last day of the month. (File image)
Listen to this article
Rupee ends higher against US dollar but down for month on rate hike concerns
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Indian rupee advanced against the dollar on Tuesday but was down for the month on worries over U.S. interest rates rising more and staying higher for longer.

The rupee ended at 82.6650 to the U.S. dollar on the last day of the month, up from 82.8350 in the previous session. For the month, however, the rupee was down 0.9%.

The change in expectations around how many more rate hikes the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver pressured the rupee and other emerging market currencies in February. The better-than-expected U.S. jobs data coupled with upbeat retails and hotter inflation readings prompted investors to reassess the outlook on the Fed funds rate.

With U.S. inflation showing little sign of slowing, the Fed mantra of ongoing hikes will continue with 25 bps moves in March, May and June fully priced by markets, ING Bank said in a note this week.

At the beginning of this month, investors had priced in a peak Fed rate of under 5% and around 50 basis points of rate cuts this year. Futures are currently pricing in a peak rate of 5.40% and less than 10 bps of rate cuts.

U.S. yields have jumped and the dollar has recovered. The 2-year U.S. yield climbed 80 bps in February, helping lift the dollar index by 2.5%.

While the rupee declined in February, it fared much better than its Asian peers, thanks to the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention. The dollar rose 3% against the offshore yuan, and rallied more than 7% versus the Korean won and the Thai baht.

Also Read
Sensex live today
Sensex, Nifty open flat; Adani firms continue losses, media stocks gain
Shares of 4 Adani companies, LIC hit 52-week low
Adani group shares rebound
8 of 10 Adani group shares rebound; Adani Enterprises jumps 14.55%
Olectra Green share price
Olectra Greentech stocks continue gains over tie-up with Reliance to deve...
Advertisement

“It seems the (Indian) central bank remains super active and is not eager to see the USDINR fly to a new all-time high,” Anindya Banerjee, head of research – FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities, said.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 16:04 IST
Next Story

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper analysis: ‘Most questions from NCERT, different MCQs in all sets’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close