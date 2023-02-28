scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Rupee rises 11 paise to 82.68 against US dollar tracking domestic equities

At the interbank foreign exchange, rupee opened at 82.69 against the dollar and marginally rose to 82.68, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous close

Rupee vs dollar todayOn Monday, the rupee closed at 82.79 against the US currency. (File image)
Listen to this article
Rupee rises 11 paise to 82.68 against US dollar tracking domestic equities
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The rupee gained 11 paise to 82.68 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.69 against the dollar and marginally rose to 82.68, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous close amid a positive trend in domestic equities.
On Monday, the rupee closed at 82.79 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 104.73.

“After marking a seven-week high, the DXY pulled back towards 104.60 levels after a higher-than-expected drop in US durable goods orders (measures the change in the total value of new orders for durable manufactured goods),” said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.17 per cent to USD 82.59 per barrel.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and positive greenback.

Advertisement

Moreover, month-end dollar demand from importers may also weigh on the rupee, they added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 84.34 points or 0.14 per cent to 59,372.69 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 11.15 points or 0.06 per cent to 17,403.85 points.

Also Read
Shares of 4 Adani companies, LIC hit 52-week low
January mutual fund data
Retail mutual fund assets base grows 9.3% to over Rs 23 lakh crore in Jan...
Sensex live today
Sensex, Nifty open flat; Adani firms continue losses, media stocks gain
Olectra Green share price
Olectra Greentech stocks continue gains over tie-up with Reliance to deve...

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,022.52 crore, according to exchange data.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 10:27 IST
Next Story

Khanna: BJP woman leader gets extortion calls demanding Rs 3 lakh, one held

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close