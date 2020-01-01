Rs 1,01,122 crore pumped into stocks by FPIs in 2019; Sensex rallies by 14.37%

Total FPI inflows — including equity, debt and hybrid segments — into India rose to Rs 1,35,995 crore in 2019, as against an outflow of Rs 80,919 crore in 2018, as per figures released by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL). Total FPI inflows — including equity, debt and hybrid segments — into India rose to Rs 1,35,995 crore in 2019, as against an outflow of Rs 80,919 crore in 2018, as per figures released by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped Rs 1,01,122 crore into the stock markets in calendar year 2019 as against an outflow of Rs 33,104 crore in the previous year, triggering a 5,185-point rally in the Sensex amid decelerating economic growth over the past 12 months. This is the highest FPI inflow into the stock markets in the past five years — after inflows of Rs 1,13,136 crore in 2013 — with incremental inflows mostly chasing a dozen stocks.

Total FPI inflows — including equity, debt and hybrid segments — into India rose to Rs 1,35,995 crore in 2019, as against an outflow of Rs 80,919 crore in 2018, as per figures released by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL). The debt segment got Rs 25,882 crore inflows in 2019, as against outflows of Rs 47,795 crore in 2018. In 2017, total inflows were Rs 2,00,048 crore, aided by Rs 1,48,808-crore inflows into the debt market.

Though the Sensex fell 304 points Tuesday, the last trading day of the year, the index rose 14.37 per cent to 41,253.74 in 2019, despite the deepening economic slowdown, higher unemployment and lower factory output this year. “Higher FPI inflows, sustained SIP inflows into mutual funds boosted stock markets. Key indices are being driven by some 20 large-cap stocks . Stock markets have been hitting new peaks despite the weak economy. This is a global phenomenon, not restricted to India,” said an investment advisor.

Mutual funds saw Rs 8,000 crore-plus monthly inflows into SIPs (systematic investment plans) of various schemes. “Big money was chasing select stocks. The rally was not uniform across the board,” veteran dealer Pawan Dharnidharka said.

The dichotomy between weak growth in GDP and equity markets near all-time high is not very uncommon.

“Equity market returns are largely determined by the expansion or contraction of the equity risk premium. Looking at persistently lower interest rates in the developed markets, risk premium expectations for the equity market generally have come down as bond market yields are very unattractive, especially in developed markets. The price-earnings expansion has led to a significant rally in global equities at a time when earnings growth remained largely flat. If bond market yields remain depressed and unattractive for investors, which we believe they will, equity market valuations could remain elevated, even for Indian equities,” said Jitendra Gohil, head of India Equity Research, and Premal Kamdar, equity research analyst at Credit Suisse Wealth Management.

According to an ICICI Securities report, 2019 was “a year of dissonance” with the economy and equity performance reflecting a clear disunion. The GDP clearly witnessed a slowdown in growth while the Nifty is at all-time highs. Even within equities, polarisation was clearly visible with select large caps ruling the roost, while the broader market witnessed a dry spell. Interestingly, the year was also marked by key structural reforms in the form of corporate tax cut and IBC setting the tone for the future.

Earlier this month, the RBI slashed real GDP growth for FY20 from 6.1 per cent in the October policy to 5 per cent, saying it could even fall to 4.9 per cent. In the October policy review, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the GDP growth for 2019-20 to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent forecast in the August policy

Investors are waiting for signals of a turnaround in the economy in 2020. “As we embark towards 2020, domestic setup is poised interestingly as investors await a recovery in key macroeconomic data viz GDP and infrastructure spending post a weak year,” ICICI Securities said.

Dipen Sheth, head— institutional research, HDFC Securities, said: “At the cusp of 2020, Indian stock markets look more polarised than its fractious politics. It seems that incremental inflows are mostly chasing less than a dozen stocks. The reasons for this ‘passive flight to safety’ are not difficult to identify. Macro growth has slipped, alarmingly some say, and is not just on a cyclical downtick.”

