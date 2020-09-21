Route Mobile Share Price: Route Mobile makes a bumper stock market debut; lists at 105% premium on NSE

Image source: Twitter/Route_Mobile

Route Mobile Share Price Today: The shares of Route Mobile made a bumper stock market debut on Monday, getting listed at Rs 717.00 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 104.86 per cent from its offer price of Rs 350.00 apiece.

On the BSE, the Route Mobile stock got listed at Rs 708.00 apiece, up 102.29 per cent from the issue price.

So far in the intraday trade, the stock has hit a high of Rs 735.00 on both NSE and BSE, while on the lower side, it has hit a low of Rs 625.00 on both the bourses.

Over 1.78 crore shares of Route Mobile have been traded on the NSE so far in the day, while over 17.66 lakh shares have exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

Route Mobile IPO met with a great response during its offer period. The Rs 600 crore IPO of the Mumbai-based cloud communication platform provider was subscribed 73.30 times by September 11, its last day of bidding. The price range for the Route Mobile IPO was fixed at Rs 345-350 per share.

The IPO was subscribed 192.81 times by Non Institutional Investors and 89.76 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) during September 9-11. Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) also garnered 12.67 times subscription.

Before heading into the IPO subscription, Route Mobile had raised Rs 180 crore from 15 anchor investors.

