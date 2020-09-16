Route Mobile IPO allotment status: How to check status online

Route Mobile IPO's price band was fixed at Rs 345-350 per share. Before heading into the IPO subscription, the company raised Rs 180 crore from 15 anchor investors. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Route Mobile IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Route Mobile, a Mumbai-based cloud communication platform provider, met with a good response from the market last week. The Rs 600 crore IPO was subscribed 73.30 times by Friday (September 11), its last day of bidding.

The Route Mobile IPO received bids for over 89 crore shares (89,23,41,080 shares) against its offer size of over 1.21 crore equity shares (1,21,73,912 shares), according to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The IPO was subscribed 192.81 times by Non Institutional Investors and 89.76 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) during September 9-11. Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) also garnered 12.67 times subscription, the NSE data showed.

Route Mobile IPO’s price band was fixed at Rs 345-350 per share. The stock is proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. Before heading into the IPO subscription, Route Mobile had raised Rs 180 crore from 15 anchor investors.

The shares of Route Mobile are likely to be listed on September 21.

Here’s how you can check for Route Mobile IPO allotment status:

There are two ways by which you can check your allotment status of Route Mobile IPO.

Option 1: KFin Technologies’ website

KFin Technologies Private Limited is the registrar for Route Mobile IPO. A registrar is an entity which is registed with the market regulator, in this case, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It is responsible for the allotment of shares and processing of refund.

Investors can check the status on KFin Technologies website (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. Here, the investor has to select the IPO name from the dropdown list and then they can enter their either their application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the end, they have to enter the captcha image shown on the page and click on submit.

Option 2: BSE’s website

Investors can head to the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx), first they need to select Issue Type as Equity and then select the Issue Name from the dropdown list as “Route Mobile Limited” and enter their Application No. and PAN No. and finally click on Search.

