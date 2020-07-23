Rossari Biotech makes a bumper debut in stock exchanges; lists nearly 58% above issue price

Rossari Biotech got listed at Rs 669.25 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and at Rs 670.00 on the BSE. (Image source: company website) Rossari Biotech got listed at Rs 669.25 apiece on the National Stock Exchange and at Rs 670.00 on the BSE. (Image source: company website)

Rossari Biotech, one of only two firms to go for an initial public offer (IPO) in this calendar year, made a bumper stock market debut today.

The scrip of Rossari Biotech got listed at Rs 669.25 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 57.47 per cent from its offer price of Rs 425.00 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock was listed at Rs 670.00 apiece, up 57.65 per cent from the issue price. Later, the shares surged to Rs 706 to touch their intraday’s high so far.

At 10:45 am, the Rossari Biotech stock was trading at 696.50 on the NSE and Rs 693.00 on the BSE. Over 1.30 crore shares were traded on NSE, while over 11.08 lakh shares exchanged hands on BSE.

The Rs 496-crore IPO of Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times during the offer period till July 15, 2020. The price range for the Rossari Biotech IPO was fixed at Rs 423-425 per share.

