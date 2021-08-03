Rolex Rings IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares

The auto component maker expects to receive the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges, enhancement of its brand name among existing and potential customers, and the creation of a public market for its equity shares in India. (Image: Rolex Rolled Rings)

Rolex Rings IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of auto-components manufacturer Rolex Rings was subscribed a whopping 130.44 times over the 56.85 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from July 28-30, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 880-900 per share.

Rolex Rings IPO received bids of over 74.16 crore (74,16,00,096) shares against the total issue size of over 56.85 lakh (56,85,556) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 143.58 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 360.11 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 24.49 times, the data showed.

The IPO of the Rajkot-based auto-components maker has a size of Rs 731 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 56 crore and an offer for sale of up to 75 lakh equity stocks by Rivendell PE LLC (formerly known as NSR-PE Mauritius LLC).

The proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding long-term working capital requirements as well as general corporate purposes. In addition to this, Rolex Rings expects to receive the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges, enhancement of its brand name among existing and potential customers, and the creation of a public market for its equity shares in India.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Rolex Rings IPO. The auto components maker is suppose to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, August 4, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Rolex Rings IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Rolex Rings Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select ROLEX RINGS LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Rolex Rings is likely to take place on Monday, August 9, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Equirus Capital, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the offer.