Rising yields & inflation drag Sensex by 1,844 pts in 3 days

Domestic stock markets on Thursday lost 1 more per cent as weak global cues continued to hit sentiment. The benchmark Sensex lost 634 points to 59,464.62 and the NSE Nifty Index fell 181 points at 17,757 amid the selling pressure.

With this, the Sensex has fallen 1,844 points in the last three days.

The rupee also slipped 7 paise to close at 74.51 against the US dollar, tracking a weak trend in the equity market.

According to analysts, rising crude oil prices and high inflation have hit the global stock markets. Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $88.17 a barrel by 1448 GMT after dropping more than $1 in earlier trade.

The continuous rise in bond yields globally, which is driving the market away from riskier assets, also impacted the sentiment amid speculation that the US Federal Reserve is likely to deliver more than a 25-basis-point rate hike in March. Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at 1.825 per cent, after reaching 1.902 per cent in overnight trading on Wednesday.