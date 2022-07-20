Windfall Tax on Fuels Updates (20 July): RIL, ONGC, Chennai Petro shares rally after govt slashes the windfall tax on fuels

ONGC, RIL: Shares of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) surged over 4 per cent on the stock exchanges in the early morning deals on Wednesday after the government slashed the windfall tax on the prices of petrol, diesel, jet fuel (ATF) and crude oil following a decline in the international rates.

Along with RIL, the shares of other major oil refiners Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Chennai Petroleum Corporation too surged around 7 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

The RIL stock surged 4.33 per cent to Rs 2,542.50 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) while on the BSE, it rose 4.25 per cent to Rs 2,545.05.

Along similar lines, ONGC stock climbed 7.02 per cent to Rs 136.40 per share on the BSE and 6.80 per cent to Rs 136.60 on NSE.

Chennai Petro shares too rallied 11.50 per cent to Rs 296.65 on NSE and by 11.39 per cent to Rs 296.40 on BSE.

Earlier in the day, Centre slashed the windfall tax on key fuels. It scrapped a Rs 6 per litre tax on export of petrol and cut the same on ATF to Rs 4 a litre from Rs 6. The tax on diesel too was reduced to Rs 11 from Rs 13 per litre. Additionally, the Rs 23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically has been cut to Rs 17,000 per tonne.

Explaining the impact on the oil stocks, Swastika Investmart’s Equity Research Analyst Punit Patni said that earlier this month, the government had imposed a windfall tax on oil producers and refiners that had gained due to high overseas refining spreads and global crude prices, thus achieving super normal profits. However, due to the recent fall in global oil prices, the Centre decided to reverse the above decision and the move is positive for companies like RIL, ONGC, and Chennai Petro.

Speaking about the impact on RIL shares, Ravi Singh, vice president and head of research at Share India Securities told indianexpress.com, “RIL shares zoomed after a cut in windfall tax by the government due to softening in international prices. The stock is showing strength on technical setup well supported with robust volumes. The chart patterns are suggesting an immediate target of Rs 2,600 levels in the near term.”

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director at Proficient Equities said this move by the government will be a major boost to these companies as they can face earnings upgrades and better margins can be reported by them in the upcoming quarters.