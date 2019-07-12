Retail inflation hits eight-month high, industrial growth slips to 3.1% in May

Retail inflation in June has risen marginally to 3.18 per cent from 3.05 per cent the previous month, while Industrial growth slipped to 3.1 per cent in May.

Advertising

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is recorded to be at 3.1 per cent in the month of May as compared to 3.8 per cent a year ago, according to the data released by the government, news agency PTI reported.

The increase in retail inflation is mainly due to the rise in food prices, according to official data. However, the rate of price rise in vegetables and fruits was slower. The retail inflation is on the rise since January this year.

As per the Consumer Price Index data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the food inflation was 2.17 per cent in June 2019, up from 1.83 per cent in the preceding month.

Advertising

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in the retail inflation while deciding the bi-monthly monetary policy.

The rise in industrial production to 3.1 per cent in May has been on account of improvement in power generation, official data states. However, there was a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, which grew at 2.5 per cent in May compared to 3.6 per cent a year ago.

— With PTI inputs