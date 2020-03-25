Reliance Industries shares climb nearly 10% on reports of Facebook buying stake in Jio

In terms of trade volumes, over 86.58 lakh shares of RIL were traded so far on the NSE, while over 1164.13 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE so far in the intraday trade. (Representative image) In terms of trade volumes, over 86.58 lakh shares of RIL were traded so far on the NSE, while over 1164.13 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE so far in the intraday trade. (Representative image)

Shares of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped nearly 10 per cent in the morning deals on Wednesday after a media report said that Facebook is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in the company’s telecom unit Reliance Jio.

On the BSE, the RIL stock surged as much as 9.74 per cent to Rs 1035.00 apiece, while on National Stock Exchange (NSE) it climbed 9.61 per cent to Rs 1,034.10 per share.

In terms of trade volumes, over 86.58 lakh shares of RIL were traded so far on the NSE, while over 1164.13 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE so far in the intraday trade.

Earlier today, news agency Reuters in an update said that Facebook Inc is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecom unit, citing a report by the Financial Times.

The report said the social media giant was in talks for a 10 per cent stake in Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of RIL which is owned by Mukesh Ambani, but the talks were halted because of the global travel bans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, so far, there has been no official confirmation regarding this matter from Facebook and RIL.

