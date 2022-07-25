scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Reliance Industries shares fall 4% after earnings announcement

The market heavyweight stock declined 3.95 per cent to Rs 2,404 on the BSE, after a weak start early in the trade. At the NSE, it went lower by 3.98 per cent to Rs 2,403.35 apiece.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 11:38:42 am
reliance industries, ril, ril q1 profit, ril sharesLabourers rest in front of an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai, India, March 2, 2016. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Shares of Reliance Industries fell nearly 4 per cent in morning trade on Monday after the company’s June quarter earnings failed to enthuse investors.

The market heavyweight stock declined 3.95 per cent to Rs 2,404 on the BSE, after a weak start early in the trade. At the NSE, it went lower by 3.98 per cent to Rs 2,403.35 apiece.

Fall in Reliance shares were instrumental in dragging down the benchmark indices.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 400.84 points or 0.71 per cent lower at 55,671.39 and the NSE Nifty quoted 109.60 points or 0.66 per cent down at 16,609.85.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 46 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit on bumper earnings from oil refining as well as an uptick in telecom and retail businesses.

“RIL’s results, though impressive on the telecom and retail front, fell slightly below expectations in the refining space,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 17,955 crore, or Rs 26.54 a share, in April-June compared to Rs 12,273 crore, or Rs 18.96 per share, a year back.

Sequentially, net profit was up 11 per cent but lagged analyst estimates who had factored that the company would have captured the biggest discount available on Russian crude and exported all fuel when margins peaked.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Minister in ED net

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement