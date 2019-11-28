Reliance Industries becomes first Indian company to touch Rs 10 lakh crore market cap

RIL became the first Indian firm to hit an m-cap of Rs 10 lakh crore on Thursday. (File photo of Mukesh Ambani, RIL chairman) RIL became the first Indian firm to hit an m-cap of Rs 10 lakh crore on Thursday. (File photo of Mukesh Ambani, RIL chairman)

Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first-ever listed company in India to cross a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10 lakh crore on Thursday.

Shares of the oil-to-telecom company settled at Rs 1579.95 on the BSE, rising by Rs 10.20 or 0.65 per cent. The market valuation of RIL stood at Rs 10,01,555.42 crore at the end of day’s trade, according to the data available on the exchange. At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it gained 0.77 per cent to close at Rs 1,582.

During the day the stock had scaled a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,584.00 on the BSE, rising 0.91 per cent during the intraday trade.

In terms of volumes, around 2.73 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 62 lakh shares on the NSE throughout the day.

RIL continues to be ahead of British energy firm BP Plc in terms of valuation. BP Plc’s m-cap was at USD 127.86 billion at close of trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

In the past few sessions, the market cap of RIL has been hovering near the Rs 10 lakh crore mark.

Earlier in October, RIL had hit the Rs 9 lakh crore m-cap mark. In August 2018, it became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore m-cap level.

The company’s scrip has zoomed nearly 41 per cent this year, much higher than the 14 per cent rise in the Sensex in 2019 so far.

TCS is the country’s second-most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 7,79,501.64 crore, followed by HDFC Bank with a m-cap of Rs 6,92,853.48 crore, Hindustan Unilever (Rs 4,51,482.38 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,98,994.81 crore).

The m-cap figures of companies change daily with stock price movement.

(with PTI inputs)

