Tatva Chintan not alone; here’s how recent IPOs have helped investors profit on listing day

IPOs are often considered to be quick wealth creators for the investors and the calendar year 2021 has so far proven to be a year where the stock markets have soared to record highs and the investor sentiment continues to be bullish when it comes to investing in initial public offerings.

Earlier today, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem made a stellar debut listing at a premium of 95 per cent over its issue price, thereby nearly doubling the wealth of investors who were allotted the shares in the IPO.

In the past two months, investors of IPOs have witnessed their wealth soar on the day of listing. All the stocks which debuted in June-July have given a positive return on investment to the initial investors on the day of their first trade.

Apart from Tatva Chintan, G R Infraprojects, Clean Science and Technology and Zomato are the recent other IPOs that listed with over 50 per cent gains from their respective issue prices. G R Infra more than doubled the investors’ wealth on listing while Clean Science saw a 95 per cent jump on its debut on the NSE.

Here’s a look at all the recent listings and their listing returns:

Name of the IPO Issue Date Date of listing Listing price (Rs) Issue price (Rs) Percentage change Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem July 16-20, 2021 July 29, 2021 2,111.85 1,083 95.00 Zomato July 14-16,2021 July 23, 2021 116.00 76 52.63 G R Infraprojects July 7-9, 2021 July 19, 2021 1,715.85 837 105.00 Clean Science and Technology July 7-9, 2021 July 19, 2021 1,755.00 900 95.00 India Pesticides June 23-25, 2021 July 5, 2021 350.00 296 18.24 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences June 16-18, 2021 June 28, 2021 1,009.00 825 22.30 Dodla Dairy June 16-18, 2021 June 28, 2021 550.00 428 28.50 Shyam Metalics and Energy June 14-16, 2021 June 24, 2021 380.00 306 24.18 Sona BLW Precision Forgings June 14-16, 2021 June 24, 2021 301.00 291 3.44 Source: National Stock Exchange (NSE)

IPOs have proven to be a sweet deal not only for investors but also for companies as well. More and more firms are looking to cash in on the positive market sentiment and are taking the IPO route to raise money.

As on date, companies have raised over Rs 42,000 crore through 28 IPOs in seven months of 2021 and if the number of companies that have filed their draft papers with the market regulator with Sebi or have shown intent to list is any indication, this could easily cross Rs 1 lakh crore by December should the secondary market maintain its tempo.