Re again treads below 80/$: crude, trade deficit weigh

The rupee on Wednesday declined further to trade below the 80-mark intra-day at 80.05 against the dollar, before closing the session at 79.99.

The currency had closed at 79.95 against the US dollar on Tuesday. Analysts said a significant demand for dollars from oil importers, firm crude oil prices and concerns about swelling trade deficit have been weighing on the investors’ sentiment. The rupee had opened at 79.91 against the dollar and declined on higher demand for the dollar. On Tuesday, the rupee had fallen below 80 during intra-day trade.

“Overall gains in crude in the last few days where Brent has risen again above $105 and lack of intervention from the RBI has kept the rupee hovering around 80.00,” Jateen Trivedi, vice president, Research Analyst at LKP Securities said. “Going ahead rupee will be seen in the range of 79.75-80.25.” Brent crude on Wednesday fell 1.7 per cent to $105.65 a barrel, as of 10:23 am ET.

Market expectation is that the US Federal Reserve could raise rates by another 75 bps and maintain a hawkish stance, analysts said. On the domestic front, trade deficit continued to widen and that also is weighing on the rupee.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex shot up by 1.15 per cent, or 630 points, to 55,397.53 and the NSE Nifty Index gained 180 points to 16,520.85 on buying support despite the depreciation of the rupee. Among various sectors, metals, IT and FMCG indices rose the most while telecom and power indices fell the most. Broad market indices underperformed as the midcap and smallcap indices rose by 0.5 per cent.

Global stocks inched higher Wednesday amid speculation that the worst of this year’s equity rout may be over, even as concerns over the potential for a global downturn sparked by hawkish central banks lingers. Chinese tech stocks advanced following a report that regulators are wrapping up an investigation into Didi Global Inc with a hefty fine, with traders again hoping this will herald an end to a crackdown on the sector.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Rupee fall to hit students abroad

The rupee depreciation below the 80 level is likely to impact Indian students who will have to spend substantially more money to complete their studies abroad, especially in the US.

With the rupee hitting an all-time low, US imports, foreign education and travel could all get very expensive. Indian students who wish to study abroad, particularly in the US, now fear that they will have to spend a lot more just to pursue their plans to study abroad, according to analysts.

“Optionally, students can go instead to a destination country that is relatively cheaper in order to continue pursuing their international education aspirations. But students who have been wanting to pursue education in their dream study destinations say that considering a different country that is cheaper poses its own set of problems,” said a report by M Square Media, a global service provider and international education platform.

“While the plunge of the rupee is an unfortunate development, the fluctuation of the value of currencies is the natural result of floating exchange rates, which is true for most major economies,” said Sanjay Laul, CEO and founder of M Square Media. “It should not be considered a permanent situation and students should thus avoid making permanent decisions regarding a very important life event such as education.”