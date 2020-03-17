RBI hints at rate cut; Sensex plunges 8%, ends 2,713 pts lower

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

ON MONDAY, as the BSE Sensex plunged 2,713 points or almost 8 per cent, its second biggest fall in absolute terms to close at 31,390, the Reserve Bank of India indicated the possibility of a policy rate cut even before the scheduled review of monetary policy.

Addressing the media, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “The RBI is ready to take all necessary measures to ensure that the effects of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the Indian economy are mitigated and financial markets and institutions continue to function normally.”

Das also announced two measures — a rupee-dollar swap auction and long-term rupee repo operations (LTRO) — to meet dollar demands of the industry and inject more liquidity in the domestic market, respectively.

“We propose to conduct another six months US dollar-rupee swap on March 23 to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market. The LTRO will be conducted in multiple tranches for a total of Rs 1 lakh crore at policy rates to counter-balance the domestic liquidity effects of the swap and further improve monetary transmission,” he said.

Responding to a question on reducing repo rate in the backdrop of cuts by central bankers in developed economies, the RBI Governor said, “I don’t rule out anything. I’m not ruling out any possibility. depending on the evolving situation, we will decide on the timing of our action.”

“It is important that policy space is used appropriately and is suitably timed to optimise its impact. The RBI has several instruments at its command and stands ready to act,” he said.

The rate cut signal from the RBI came on a day when the Sensex, which swung over 5,300 points intra-day on Friday, logged its second-biggest drop in absolute terms Monday, in a global sell-off with the broader NSE Nifty plummeting 757.80 points, or 7.61 per cent, to end at 9,197.40.

“We will use the various policy instruments from time to time, depending on requirement, and our response will be calibrated. Our effort is to see that our responses are neither premature nor delayed. We will make every effort to see that whatever instrument or whatever announcements we make, they do have the desired effect. They do have optimum impact,” he said, even as the market speculated about a 50-basis point repo rate cut Monday.

The RBI Governor’s comments follow the US Federal Reserve’s unusual decision Sunday to cut its key interest rate to near zero, a dramatic move not seen since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.

The one percentage-point decrease was the US central bank’s second emergency rate cut this month in an attempt to cushion the rapidly growing economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the Fed rate cut, European shares dropped more than 8 per cent Monday, led by losses in Italy and France, the two countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Hong Kong fell over 4 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost nearly 2.5 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite Index lost nearly 3.5 per cent.

Though the RBI had slashed Repo rate by 135 basis points to 5.15 per cent in 2019, it kept the policy rate unchanged in the last two policy reviews due to a spike in inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI is meeting April 3 to review the monetary policy.

According to Das, it’s important to ensure that policy actions are carefully considered and calibrated so as to assess sentiment and instil confidence. “In this context, the Reserve Bank has been taking several calibrated measures over the past few days to ensure that financial markets and institutions remains sound and resilient and also to build confidence more generally in the financial system. In fact, the lack of response to our seven-day repo auction of Rs 25,000 crore, which was conducted on March 13, has reassured us that domestic liquidity conditions remain comfortable,” he said, taking stock of the financial sector’s condition.

“The level of forex reserves, as you’d be aware, remains comfortable to meet any exigency based on the current evaluation of domestic financial conditions,” he said. The rupee also plummeted 50 paise to 74.25 against the US dollar Monday on capital outflows and foreign investor selling.

Das said the Indian economy is likely to take a hit due to the coronavirus impact.

“The growth momentum in India also would be impacted somewhat… (while) going into the monetary policy meeting as and when it is held, we will take a clearer view of the impact of the global slowdown on the Indian economy. So, I would like to say that the second round effects of pandemic could operate through the slowdown in global growth. Already sectors such as tourism, airlines, the hospitality industry and domestic trade and transport are suffering a loss of activity,” the Reserve Bank Governor said.

