Raymond shares decline over 4% after Q4 earnings

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Tuesday declined over 4 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 69.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The stock dipped 4.23 per cent to Rs 275 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it declined 3.76 per cent to Rs 276.20.

Raymond Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 69.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 67.70 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations fell 29.30 per cent to Rs 1,278.65 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,808.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

