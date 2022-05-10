Rainbow Children’s Medicare makes a weak debut, lists at a discount of at over 6% from issue price

Rainbow Children’s Medicare share price: Shares of multi-speciality pediatric hospital chain Rainbow Children’s Medicare debuted on a weak note and got listed at a discount of over 6 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 506.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a fall of 6.64 per cent from its offer price of Rs 542.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 510.00, down 5.90 per cent from the issue price.

The stock further inched lower from its opening levels and touched a low of Rs 482.00 on both the BSE and NSE during the first 45 minutes of trade.

At 10:45 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 500.05 on the BSE, down 7.74 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 500.25, down 7.70 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 5,076.61 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Nearly 75 lakh shares of Rainbow Children’s Medicare were traded so far on NSE while around 3.92 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare is a Hyderabad-based children’s hospital chain that is backed by UK-based development finance institution British International Investment PLC (Formerly Known as CDC Group PLC). It established its first 50-bed pediatric speciality hospital in 1999 in Hyderabad.

As of December 31, 2021, Rainbow Children’s Medicare operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities in India, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds.

The IPO was met with a positive demand during its offer period from April 27-29, 2022. It got subscribed 12.43 times on the final day.

Reacting to the listing, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, “The company’s muted listing can be attributed to volatile and negative market sentiments and a lack of investor interest in hospital businesses. The company has a specialized nature of business, an experienced management team, proven ability to attract, train and retain high-caliber medical professionals, but the hospital is a highly competitive business and normalization of profitability post covid makes it suitable only for aggressive investors for the long term. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs 500.”