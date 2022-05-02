Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO share allotment: Here’s how to check your shares online

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of multi-speciality pediatric hospital chain Rainbow Children’s Medicare was subscribed 12.43 times over the 2.05 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from April 27-29, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 516-542 per share.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO received bids of over 25.49 crore (25,49,03,787) shares against the total issue size of over 2.05 crore (2,05,14,617) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 38.90 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 3.73 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.38 times. Apart from this, the employees’ segment category was subscribed 0.31 times, the data showed.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 280 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 24,000,900 equity shares worth Rs 1,300.8 crore by promoters and selling shareholders.

Those selling shares in the OFS are promoters – Ramesh Kancharla, Dinesh Kumar Chirla and Adarsh Kancharla, investors – British International Investment plc (formerly CDC Group plc) and CDC India and an other investor Padma Kancharla.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare is a Hyderabad-based children’s hospital chain that is backed by UK-based development finance institution British International Investment PLC (Formerly Known as CDC Group PLC). It established its first 50-bed pediatric speciality hospital in 1999 in Hyderabad.

As of December 31, 2021, Rainbow Children’s Medicare operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities in India, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Thursday, May 5, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select RAINBOW CHILDRENS MEDICARE LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select RAINBOW CHILDRENS MEDICARE LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Rainbow Children’s Medicare is likely to take place on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the IPO.