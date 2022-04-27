Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO opens today: All you need to know

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of multi-speciality pediatric hospital chain Rainbow Children’s Medicare has opened for subscription today, April 27, 2022.

The nearly Rs 1,581 crore Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO will be available for subscription till Friday, April 29, 2022, and the price band of the company has been fixed at Rs 516-542 per share.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare is a Hyderabad-based children’s hospital chain that is backed by UK-based development finance institution British International Investment PLC (Formerly Known as CDC Group PLC). It established its first 50-bed pediatric speciality hospital in 1999 in Hyderabad.

As of December 31, 2021, Rainbow Children’s Medicare operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities in India, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 280 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 24,000,900 equity shares worth Rs 1,300.8 crore by promoters and selling shareholders.

Those selling shares in the OFS are promoters – Ramesh Kancharla, Dinesh Kumar Chirla and Adarsh Kancharla, investors – British International Investment plc (formerly CDC Group plc) and CDC India and an other investor Padma Kancharla.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

The hospital chain proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for early redemption of NCDs (non-convertible debentures) issued by the company to CDC Emerging Markets Limited (CDCEML), one of its group companies, in full; capital expenditure towards setting up of new hospitals and purchase of medical equipment; and general corporate purposes, according to the information given in the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Investors who wish to subscribe to Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO can bid in a lot of 27 equity shares and multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, they will be shelling out Rs 14,634 to get a single lot of Rainbow Children’s Medicare. The shares will be listed on both BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The applicants also must note that the cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation is Monday, May 2, 2021, upto 12:00 pm. If they fail to do so then their application may not be considered.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the offer while KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Before heading into the IPO, Rainbow Children’s Medicare on Tuesday raised nearly Rs 470 crore (Rs 4,69,55,64,968.00) from 36 anchor investors in lieu of 86,63,404 equity shares at Rs 542 each, data from the stock exchanges showed.

The anchor investors include the likes of Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Amansa Holdings, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Max Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, Nippon India MF, DSP MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, UTI MF, HSBC MF and Motilal Oswal MF.

The research teams at Geojit Financial Services, ICICI Securities and Reliance Securities in their respective IPO notes have recommended a “Subscribe” to the offer.

“Rainbow Children’s Medicare reported a net profit of Rs 39.59 crore in financial 2020-21, a 28 per cent drop compared to its bottomline of Rs 55.34 crore in the previous year. However, for the nine months ended December 31, the company reported a net profit of Rs 126.41 crore with total revenue of Rs 774.06 crore. On the basis of stable fundamentals and strong sector outlook, we recommend to subscribe this IPO for long term gains,” Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at Share India Securities told indianexpress.com.

ICICI Direct Research in its report said, “Rainbow Children’s Medicare has a focused children centric approach. The target market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14 per cent till FY26. However, key for Rainbow would be sustained current growth trajectory amid increased consolidation in healthcare space and margin profile. At the upper price band, it is valued at ~36.4x EV/EBITDA for FY21 and ~22.9x EV/EBITDA for 9MFY22. We assign SUBSCRIBE rating given its unique model and decent valuation.”

The share allotment is likely to take place on Thursday, May 5, 2022, and the shares are expected to be listed on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, according to the timeline given in the RHP.