‘Q1: Corporate profitability may fall 200-300 bps’

Corporate profitability, or the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin, is likely to fall 200-300 basis points (bps) in the June quarter when compared to the same period of last year, says a Crisil report.

According to a Crisil analysis of over 300 companies (excluding the financial services and oil and gas sectors), that would mark the third consecutive quarter of year-on-year decline. Ebitda margins of almost half of the 47 sectors tracked by CRISIL Research are estimated to have contracted year-on-year during the quarter.

“Absolute Ebitda profit, too, shrank for the first time in five quarters as companies were unable to fully pass on the increase in input costs, especially of key metals and energy,” it said.

On its part, corporate revenue is estimated to have logged a healthy growth of 30 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, largely supported by price hikes and moderately rising volumes. Volume gains were largely attributed to a pick-up in economic activity. On a sequential basis, though, corporate revenue likely de-grew 3-5 per cent on-quarter, Crisil said.

Hetal Gandhi, Director, CRISIL Research, said, “The current fiscal could see Ebitda margin contract further, to reach 19-21 per cent largely due to elevated energy and metal prices. The Ukraine-Russia conflict has sent crude and natural gas prices soaring, and poses uncertainty for trade in metals such as steel, which will lead to elevated prices of commodities and hence continued pressure on profitability.”

In the first quarter, Ebitda margin in construction-linked sectors are likely to have fallen the most, at 990 plus bps year-on-year, followed by the investment-linked segment, which saw an year-on-year margin erosion of over 260 bps. Among construction-linked sectors, steel products saw a sharp margin contraction of around 1,500 bps year-on-year as input cost escalation — both coking coal and iron ore prices have risen — was higher than the rise in steel prices, Crisil said.

Prices of flat steel were on average up to 10 per cent higher year-on-year in the first quarter, and those of aluminium by around 30 per cent. “The price of crude (Indian basket) surged nearly 50-60 per cent, while those of spot gas and coking coal rocketed to almost 2.3 times and 3.3 times, respectively, year-on-year. Even the petrochemicals sector saw a steep contraction in margins, to the extent of 1,500 bps year-on-year. In contrast, the margins of consumer discretionary services and products, as well as consumer staples services, saw an expansion of 200-300 bps year-on-year,” Crisil said.

“Margin expansion in consumer discretionary services was largely driven by airlines services (which rebounded to a healthy level after the operating loss of last fiscal), followed by telecom services (due to tariff hikes), and the media & entertainment segment,” it said. Margins of consumer staples services are estimated to have been driven by a rise in profitability in the sugar sector.

“Of the total year-on-year incremental revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal, nearly 54 per cent was contributed by just two segments, construction-linked and consumer discretionary products,” it said. Majority of this rise was supported by steel and cement sectors. Of the total year-on-year incremental absolute Ebitda profit in the quarter, consumer discretionary products and consumer discretionary services accounted for around than 60 per cent, largely supported by airlines services and media & entertainment. For the quarter, automobile revenue is estimated to have risen a sharp 64-67 per cent year-on-year due to a lower base of last fiscal, an estimated 22-27 per cent increase in realisations, and a 30-35 per cent increase in volume.

Cement revenue is estimated to have grown 20-22 per cent year-on-year, on a very low base of last fiscal, as the year-ago quarter was hit by the second wave of the pandemic. Volume is also expected to have risen on a low base, though on a sequential basis, both volume and revenue are estimated to have dwindled, Crisil said.