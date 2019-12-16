Punjab National Bank shares fall nearly 3 per cent after RBI flags under-reporting of NPAs

PNB said it reported gross NPAs of Rs 78,472.70 crore, while as per the RBI’s assessment the figure was Rs 81,089.70 crore, showing a divergence of Rs 2,617 crore in FY19. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar, File) PNB said it reported gross NPAs of Rs 78,472.70 crore, while as per the RBI’s assessment the figure was Rs 81,089.70 crore, showing a divergence of Rs 2,617 crore in FY19. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar, File)

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) declined as much as 2.87 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the bank had under-reported its non-performing assets (NPAs) by Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Shares of the public sector lender dropped 2.87 per cent to Rs 62.60 on the NSE, while on the BSE it fell as much as 2.79 per cent to Rs 62.65.

At 11:10 am, the PNB stock was trading at Rs 63.00 down Rs 1.45 or 2.25 per cent on the BSE. While on the NSE, it was at Rs 62.95 down Rs 1.50 or 2.33 per cent.

Over 5.56 lakh shares have exchanged hands on the BSE while on NSE over 1.04 crore shares were traded so far in the intraday trade.

PNB on Saturday said it under-reported non-performing assets (NPAs) by Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19, as per the risk assessment done by the RBI.

PNB said it reported gross NPAs of Rs 78,472.70 crore, while as per the RBI’s assessment the figure was Rs 81,089.70 crore, showing a divergence of Rs 2,617 crore in FY19. The divergence assessed by the RBI in net NPAs was also Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal, the PSU bank said in a stock exchange filing.

