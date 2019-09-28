In bid to boost growth, FM tells PSUs to clear vendor, contractor dues by Oct 15

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday set October 15 as the deadline for central PSUs to clear overdue payments of contractors and vendors in a bid to boost growth with spending push, according to a report by PTI.

Advertising

On Friday, Sitharaman had held a meeting with 21 ministries and had asked them to provide detailed capital expenditure plans, or capex, to ensure the government departments cleared their outstanding dues.

The state-owned companies have been asked to set up a portal by October 15 where service providers, vendors and contractors can track bills and payments.

Also, details of the arbitrations that lock payments after disputes with vendors and contractors will be monitored and they have been asked to submit their spending plans for the next four quarters.

Advertising

As many as 34 central PSUs have already spent Rs 48,077 crore till August and have detailed spending of another Rs 50,159 crore till December 2019. Another Rs 54,700 crore would be spent in the January-March quarter, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar told PTI.

On Thursday, the finance minister after her meeting with top officials of private banks and financial institutions in New Delhi said that the private sector banks were not facing any liquidity crisis. She has said, “On the whole, it was very tonic-like meeting, where I heard a lot of positive things. Not one voice said there was a concern, shortfall of demand. None of them voiced liquidity concerns.”

The GDP growth in the first quarter of the current financial year slipped to an over six-year low of 5 per cent. According to the latest data from Central Statistic Office (CSO) released on August 30, GDP for April-June 2019 slipped to 5 per cent as compared to 8 per cent in the corresponding period last year. The growth slowest in 25 quarters is being attributed to a sharp deceleration in the manufacturing sector and sluggish agriculture output.