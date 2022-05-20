Prudent Corporate Advisory Services shares list at nearly 4.8% premium, slip minutes later

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services share price: Shares of retail wealth management firm Prudent Corporate Advisory Services debuted on a firm note and got listed at a premium of nearly 4.8 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today. However, they failed to hold on to the gains and slipped below their issue price within minutes of listing.

The scrip got listed at Rs 660.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 4.76 per cent from its offer price of Rs 630.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 650.00, up 3.18 per cent from the issue price.

However, the stock failed to hold on to its opening gains and slipped lower within minutes of opening. So far, it touched a low of Rs 583.80 on the BSE and Rs 581.50 on NSE during the first 45 minutes of trade.

At 10:45 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 582.55 on the BSE, down 7.53 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 582.40, down 7.56 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,433.47 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Around 1.16 lakh shares of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services were traded so far on BSE while over 16.76 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is one of the leading independent retail wealth management services groups (excluding banks) in India and is among the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management and commission received. The company offers a technology-enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and presence across online and offline channels.

The IPO was met with a positive demand during its offer period from May 10-12, 2022 and got subscribed 1.22 times on the final day.

Reacting to the listing, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, “The company’s tepid listing can be attributed to the rich pricing of the issue and the competitive and regulated nature of the industry. The company operates in an underpenetrated Indian asset management industry and has a consistent track record of profitable growth due to a highly scalable, asset-light, and cash generative business model. We suggest long-term investors accumulate this stock gradually on dips. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs 600.”