On IPO debut, Prince Pipes and Fittings lists 10% below issue price

Making its stock market debut on Monday, Prince Pipes and Fittings‘ shares got listed at Rs 160 on the National Stock Exchange at 10 am, down 10.11 per cent from its initial public offer (IPO) issue price of Rs 178.

It slipped further to hit an intraday low of Rs 152.60 on the BSE and Rs 152.50 on the NSE before bouncing back and trimming some of its losses. The stock has hit an intraday high of Rs 177.50 on the BSE and NSE so far in intraday trade.

At 11.00 am, shares were trading at Rs 177.10, up by Rs 17.10 or 10.69 per cent from the listed price, and down by Rs 0.90 or 0.51 per cent from the BSE issue price. On NSE, it was at Rs 177.20, up by Rs 17.20 or 10.75 per cent from the listed price.

So far in the trade session, over 12.29 lakh shares of Prince Pipes and Fittings were traded on the BSE, while on NSE, over 1.26 crore shares exchanged hands.

“Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd is among the top 6 organised players in pipes and fittings in India with 5 per cent market share. It has well-diversified product profile, strong presence in North, West & South India and 1408 distributors across India (highest among peers). Its revenue grew by 16 per cent CAGR over FY16-19 while Profitability grew 40.6 per cent CAGR in FY16-19. Post IPO, we expect a reduction in debt as well as promoter leverage, providing meaningful upside in valuation. As at the upper price band of Rs178, it is available at P/E of 23.5x on FY19 which is a 22 per cent discount to its peers. We have a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating with short to medium-term perspective,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services wrote in an IPO note on December 18.

