Portfolio managers: Sebi sets performance reporting norms

Market regulator SEBI on Friday came out with norms for portfolio managers pertaining to performance benchmarking, asking them to adopt an additional layer of broadly defined investment ‘strategies’ while managing the clients’ funds.

The market regulator said this is in addition to the investment approach (IA), the documented investment philosophy, adopted by portfolio managers while managing the client funds in order to achieve investment objectives.

The new framework is aimed at helping investors in assessing the performance of portfolio managers and will be applicable from April 1, 2023.

“In addition to IA, an additional layer of broadly defined investment themes called “Strategies” shall be adopted by portfolio managers,” Sebi said.

These broad strategies would be equity, debt, hybrid and multi-asset. Each IA will be tagged to only one strategy from these strategies. This tagging would be at the discretion of the concerned portfolio manager.

The Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI) would prescribe a maximum of three benchmarks for each strategy. These benchmarks would reflect the core philosophy of the strategy, it said.

“While tagging an IA to a particular strategy, the portfolio manager shall select one benchmark from those prescribed for that strategy to enable the investor to evaluate relative performance of the portfolio managers,” the market regulator said.

The board of the portfolio managers would be responsible for ensuring appropriate selection of strategy and benchmark for each IA.

“This is a great move by Sebi to create clear distinct categories of products and more transparency for clients by selecting appropriate benchmarks. This helps in reflecting the true performance of the strategy. Having relevant benchmarks helps in fair evaluation of the strategy,” said, Siddharth Vora, head of investment strategy and fund manager – PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher.

The norms further said that once an IA is tagged to a strategy or a benchmark, the tagging can be changed only after offering an option to subscribers to the IA to exit without any exit load. The performance track record prior to the change would not be used by the portfolio manager for performance reporting, it said.

The changes in strategy and benchmark would be recorded with proper justification and would be verified as part of the annual audit under Regulation 30 of the Portfolio Managers (PM) regulations.

Sebi asked APMI to prescribe standardised valuation norms for portfolio managers, same as the corresponding norms applicable to the mutual funds. The valuation of the portfolio debt and money market securities by portfolio managers would be carried out in accordance with the standardised valuation norms prescribed by APMI.