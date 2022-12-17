scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Portfolio managers: Sebi sets performance reporting norms

The market regulator said this is in addition to the investment approach (IA), the documented investment philosophy, adopted by portfolio managers while managing the client funds in order to achieve investment objectives.

Sebi, Sebi regulations, SEBI norms, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsThe new framework is aimed at helping investors in assessing the performance of portfolio managers and will be applicable from April 1, 2023.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Market regulator SEBI on Friday came out with norms for portfolio managers pertaining to performance benchmarking, asking them to adopt an additional layer of broadly defined investment ‘strategies’ while managing the clients’ funds.

The market regulator said this is in addition to the investment approach (IA), the documented investment philosophy, adopted by portfolio managers while managing the client funds in order to achieve investment objectives.

The new framework is aimed at helping investors in assessing the performance of portfolio managers and will be applicable from April 1, 2023.

“In addition to IA, an additional layer of broadly defined investment themes called “Strategies” shall be adopted by portfolio managers,” Sebi said.
These broad strategies would be equity, debt, hybrid and multi-asset. Each IA will be tagged to only one strategy from these strategies. This tagging would be at the discretion of the concerned portfolio manager.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

The Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI) would prescribe a maximum of three benchmarks for each strategy. These benchmarks would reflect the core philosophy of the strategy, it said.

“While tagging an IA to a particular strategy, the portfolio manager shall select one benchmark from those prescribed for that strategy to enable the investor to evaluate relative performance of the portfolio managers,” the market regulator said.

The board of the portfolio managers would be responsible for ensuring appropriate selection of strategy and benchmark for each IA.

Advertisement

“This is a great move by Sebi to create clear distinct categories of products and more transparency for clients by selecting appropriate benchmarks. This helps in reflecting the true performance of the strategy. Having relevant benchmarks helps in fair evaluation of the strategy,” said, Siddharth Vora, head of investment strategy and fund manager – PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher.

The norms further said that once an IA is tagged to a strategy or a benchmark, the tagging can be changed only after offering an option to subscribers to the IA to exit without any exit load. The performance track record prior to the change would not be used by the portfolio manager for performance reporting, it said.

The changes in strategy and benchmark would be recorded with proper justification and would be verified as part of the annual audit under Regulation 30 of the Portfolio Managers (PM) regulations.

Advertisement

Sebi asked APMI to prescribe standardised valuation norms for portfolio managers, same as the corresponding norms applicable to the mutual funds. The valuation of the portfolio debt and money market securities by portfolio managers would be carried out in accordance with the standardised valuation norms prescribed by APMI.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 04:02:53 am
Next Story

WHO stands by its action on Gambia deaths after DCGI says ‘premature’ link

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close