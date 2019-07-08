Toggle Menu
PNB shares drop over 11 per cent after Bhushan Power & Steel fraud case

PNB said Saturday Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd misappropriated bank funds and manipulated its books of accounts to raise funds from consortium lender banks.

Shares of PNB dropped 11.24 per cent to Rs 72.60 at NSE.

Shares of Punjab National Bank on Monday dived over 11 per cent after the company detected a fraud of more than Rs 3,800 crore by Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL).

At the NSE, shares of the public sector lender dropped 11.24 per cent to Rs 72.60.

“On the basis of forensic audit investigation findings and CBI filing FIR, on suo moto basis, against the company and its directors, alleging diversion of funds from the banking system, a fraud of Rs 3,805.15 crore is being reported by the bank to RBI (Reserve Bank of India).

“It has been observed that the company has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium lender banks. At present, the case is at NCLT which is in advance stage and the Bank expects a good recovery in the account,” Punjab National Bank (PNB) said in a regulatory filing.

