Pharma stocks fall up to 5 per cernt, healthcare index down 3.26 per cent

The decline on Monday was led by metal, pharma and real estate stocks. While the metal index fell 3.7 per cent, the pharma and real estate index fell 3.3 per cent each. The decline on Monday was led by metal, pharma and real estate stocks. While the metal index fell 3.7 per cent, the pharma and real estate index fell 3.3 per cent each.

Healthcare companies took a significant hit on Monday with stocks of top pharmaceutical companies such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Wockhardt Limited, Ajanta Pharma Limited, Lupin Limited and Aurobindo Pharma Limited falling more than 5 per cent.

During the day, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 217 points or 0.6 per cent after witnessing strong gains last week when it closed at an all time high of 36,548 on Thursday and hit an intra-day high of 36,740 on Friday. The broader markets witnessed sharp decline as the mid and small cap indices at BSE fell 2.45 and 2.5 per cent respectively.

The healthcare index at Bombay Stock Exchange fell 3.26 per cent on Monday, with DRL becoming a major drag. Shares of DRL plunged 9.85 per cent on Monday following a decision made by the District Court of New Jersey on Saturday to restrain the company from resuming sales of its generic version of British drugmaker Indivior’s Suboxone in the US.

The court has put the stay pending outcome in a litigation over the patent of the opioid dependence treatment drug. The DRL stock slumped 9.85 per cent to end at Rs 2,089.15 on the BSE. Intra-day, it plummeted 10.61 per cent to Rs 2,071.50. “The company disagrees with the court’s decision, and will vigorously appeal it,” the DRL said.

Aurobindo Pharma fell by 5.08 per cent on Monday and one of the reasons was Apotex deal, said a senior market analyst. “However, this negative effect will remain temporary,” he added. Aurobindo Pharma announced on Saturday that its step-down subsidiary, Agile Pharma B V (Netherlands), will acquire Canadian pharmaceuticals company Apotex International Inc’s commercial operations — as well as certain supporting infrastructure — in five European countries for $86.6 million in an all-cash deal. The company expects to close the deal over three-six months.

“The fall in Lupin is expected due to its high valuation. It has been continously falling since July 4,” the expert added. On July 4, Lupin stood at Rs 933.45. However, on Monday, Lupin closed at Rs 818.45. Similarly, Wockhardt too has witnessed correction since July 10.

Other major losers on Monday in the pharma sector include Ajanta Pharma (5.6 per cent); Sun Pharma (4.7 per cent) and Cadila (4.3 per cent).

On Monday, Glenmark’s shares fell 2.35 per cent to Rs 551.60. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed penalties totalling nearly Rs 47 crore on July 12 on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, its three officials, two other pharma companies and four Gujarat-based chemists associations for indulging in unfair business practices.

This decision was reported in media on Friday. The BSE on Monday sought clarification from the company regarding this CCI order.

Other pharma companies penalised on July 12 were Hetero Healthcare Limited and Divine Saviour Private Limited. All the entities were fined for violating competition norms with regard to mandating no-objection certificates (NOC) from the chemist associations prior to appointing entities as stockists.

