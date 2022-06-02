Petrol and diesel prices on June 2: Check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 11th consecutive day across the country on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Last month, the rates of both the key auto fuels were revised only once on May 22 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Following the government’s decision petrol price was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs generally revise the rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices fell on Thursday as investors cashed in on a recent rally ahead of a key producers meeting later in the day, with some speculation that Saudi Arabia may boost oil production in response to urging by the United States, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down $2.08 (1.8 per cent) at $114.21 a barrel at 0410 GMT, having risen 0.6 per cent the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.25 (2.0 per cent) to $113.01 a barrel, after a 0.5 per cent rise on Wednesday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, June 2, 2022: