Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: After registering a rise for four consecutive days, prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged at their record highs on Monday, October 18, 2021. On Sunday, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 105.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 94.57. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 111.77, while diesel is retailing at Rs 102.52, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices hit their highest level in years on Monday as demand recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, boosted by more custom from power generators turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil futures rose 90 cents (1.1 per cent) to $85.76 a barrel by 0445 GMT, after hitting a session-high of $86.04, the highest price since October 2018. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.23 (1.5 per cent) to $83.51 a barrel, after hitting a session-high of $83.73, highest since October 2014, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, October 18, 2021: