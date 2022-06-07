Policybazaar-owner PB Fintech shares crash nearly 10% as CEO Yashish Dahiya decides to sell 37.69 lakh shares

Shares of PB Fintech, the operator of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, tanked nearly 10 per cent in the early trade on Tuesday after the company said that its chairman and CEO Yashish Dahiya plans to sell around 37.69 lakh equity shares via bulk deals on the stock exchanges.

The scrip fell to Rs 595 apiece, down 9.68 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 9.62 per cent on the BSE.

In an exchange filing late on Monday, PB Fintech said “we hereby submit that the Company has received an intimation from Mr. Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and CEO of the Company, for an intention to sell up to 37,69,471 equity shares via bulk deals on the stock exchanges.”

The company further added that the aggregate shareholding of Dahiya as on March 31, 2022 was 1,90,08,349 (4.23 per cent) and post exercise of 55,09,601 ESOPs during May 2022 his aggregate shareholding increased to 2,45,17,950 (5.45 per cent).

“As the ESOPs are subject to payment of taxes on exercise in addition to the payment of capital gain tax on the sale of shares, the proceeds from the sale of the 37,69,471 shares are proposed to be used to make the payment of current and future taxes,” the company statement read.

In November, the company had made a firm debut in the market after raising Rs 5,710 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). It had an offer price of Rs 980.00.

After hitting its alltime high of Rs 1,470.00 on November 17 last year, the stock has declined over the past six months, touching an all time low of Rs 540.10 on May 10, data available on NSE showed.