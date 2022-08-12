Paytm slips 6% on questions over CEO reappointment, regulatory fears

August 12, 2022 11:31:46 am
Shares of India’s digital payments firm Paytm fell 6.2% on Friday, hit by a proxy advisory firm’s opposition to the reappointment of its chief executive officer and the central bank’s guidelines for digital lending apps.
Institutional Investor Advisory Services has said it opposes the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO and managing director at the annual general meeting next week.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
“Vijay Shekhar Sharma has made several commitments in the past to make the company profitable, however these have not played out. We believe the board must consider professionalizing the management,” IIAS said in a report dated Aug. 9.
Subscriber Only Stories
Paytm’s parent One97 Communications Ltd, backed by China’s Alibaba Group Holding and its affiliate Ant Group, posted a loss of 6.44 billion rupees ($80.83 million) for the June quarter last week, but said it was on track to achieve operational profitability by September 2023.
IIAS also raised concerns that Sharma’s overall remuneration, estimated to be 7.96 billion rupees for fiscal 2023, was higher than that of CEOs of all the S&P BSE Sensex companies, most of which were profitable.
Adding to its woes, Paytm told investors on Thursday that the latest guidelines by the central bank on increased scrutiny over digital lending apps could operationally impact its buy-now-pay-later business.
“In the interim, we believe Paytm’s lending business disbursement growth may be affected,” Macquarie analysts wrote in a note.
Separately, Paytm said macro economic challenges may lead to “slight moderation” in its growth. The company posted nearly 300% jump in loan disbursals in July.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Karishma Tanna’s vacay style screams summer, and how!
Avoid large gatherings while celebrating I-Day in view of Covid cases: Centre to States
Indian Matchmaking’s Pradhyuman Maloo got married to Ashima Chauhan with no help from Sima Taparia. Check out their love story
As water level rises due to rains, Narmada dam gates to be opened at noon
Trains briefly delayed after boulders fall on tracks in Ghat section of Mumbai-Pune line
5G rollout to start this month in India: Three things to know before you get excited
Gurgaon: Woman dies by suicide; husband held for dowry death
Johnson & Johnson drops talcum powder globally as lawsuits mount
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched in China: Here’s a closer look at its top features
Delhi Covid-19 positivity rate at 15% as August sees over 21,000 new cases
Ganesh Chaturthi: Railways announces special train from Yesvantpur to Vasco Da Gama
After a week of logjam, star Pak cricketers sign PCB’s amended central contracts