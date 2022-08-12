scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Paytm slips 6% on questions over CEO reappointment, regulatory fears

Separately, Paytm said macro economic challenges may lead to "slight moderation" in its growth. The company posted nearly 300% jump in loan disbursals in July.

By: Reuters | Bengaluru |
August 12, 2022 11:31:46 am
PaytmPaytm app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

Shares of India’s digital payments firm Paytm fell 6.2% on Friday, hit by a proxy advisory firm’s opposition to the reappointment of its chief executive officer and the central bank’s guidelines for digital lending apps.

Institutional Investor Advisory Services has said it opposes the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO and managing director at the annual general meeting next week.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Vijay Shekhar Sharma has made several commitments in the past to make the company profitable, however these have not played out. We believe the board must consider professionalizing the management,” IIAS said in a report dated Aug. 9.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...

Paytm’s parent One97 Communications Ltd, backed by China’s Alibaba Group Holding and its affiliate Ant Group, posted a loss of 6.44 billion rupees ($80.83 million) for the June quarter last week, but said it was on track to achieve operational profitability by September 2023.

IIAS also raised concerns that Sharma’s overall remuneration, estimated to be 7.96 billion rupees for fiscal 2023, was higher than that of CEOs of all the S&P BSE Sensex companies, most of which were profitable.

Adding to its woes, Paytm told investors on Thursday that the latest guidelines by the central bank on increased scrutiny over digital lending apps could operationally impact its buy-now-pay-later business.

Advertisement

“In the interim, we believe Paytm’s lending business disbursement growth may be affected,” Macquarie analysts wrote in a note.

Separately, Paytm said macro economic challenges may lead to “slight moderation” in its growth. The company posted nearly 300% jump in loan disbursals in July.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 11:31:46 am

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
Doctor, I have a question

Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Movie Review

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement