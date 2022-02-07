scorecardresearch
Monday, February 07, 2022
Paytm shares tumble over 7% post Q3 earnings

By: PTI | New Delhi |
February 7, 2022 1:39:15 pm
Paytm IPO, Paytm IPO price band, Paytm IPO sizePaytm app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (REUTERS/Illustration/File Photo)

Shares of One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, tumbled over 7 per cent after the company reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

It declined 5.69 per cent to Rs 898.95 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock tumbled 7.55 per cent to Rs 881.30.

The digital payments and financial services company had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to financial results of the company filed with the BSE on Friday.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Paytm, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 772 crore it posted in the December 2020 quarter.

