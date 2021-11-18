Paytm’s m-cap stands at Rs 1.01 lakh crore: Here’s how it fares against other recently listed IPO

The shares of One 97 Communications, the parent entity of digital payments firm Paytm, had a disastrous start in the stock market today.

After having the country’s largest-ever IPO worth Rs 18,300 crore get subscribed 1.89 times, the scrip was listed at a discount of over 9 per cent from the issue price. The stock crashed further and hit a lower circuit of 20 per cent towards the end of the trade. At the end of the first day, the market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 1,01,399.72 crore, according to BSE data.

We take a look at some of the recently listed internet companies and where they stand in terms of m-cap.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates the online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, got listed earlier this month at a 79 per cent premium over the issue price. The scrip eventually had ended at over 96 per cent above the issue price on the first day.

The Rs 5,352 crore IPO of the online beauty e-commerce platform was subscribed 81.78 times during its offer period.

Today, the m-cap of the firm currently stands at Rs 1,00,154.16 crore.

Policybazaar (PB Fintech)

Shares of PB Fintech, the operator of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, too had made their debut earlier this week and had got listed at a premium of 17.35 per cent above their issue price.

The Rs 5,710 crore IPO of PB Fintech was subscribed 16.59 times during its offer period.

The m-cap of PB Fintech at the end of its first week stands at Rs 59,823.93 crore.

Fino Payments Bank

Like Paytm, Fino Payments Bank too had a weak debut and got listed at a discount of over 5 per cent below its issue price last week.

The Rs 1,200 crore IPO of Fino Payments Bank was subscribed 2.03 times during its offer period.

At the end of the day’s trade on Thursday, November 18, its m-cap stands at Rs 3,746.31 crore.

Zomato

Zomato made its stock market debut in July. It was among the first big name among the new tech firms to be listed in the bourses. Its shares had zoomed nearly 53 per cent against the issue price and market valuation has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

Its m-cap today stands at Rs 1,21,731.05 crore.