Paytm IPO share allotment: Here’s how to check your status online

Paytm IPO share allotment status: One 97 Communications – the parent entity of digital payments firm Paytm, had its initial public offering (IPO) from November 8-10, 2021 where it got subscribed 1.89 times.

The country’s largest IPO worth a whopping Rs 18,300 crore received bids for over 9.14 crore (9,14,09,844) shares against the total issue size of nearly 4.84 crore (4,83,89,422) shares. The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.79 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 0.24 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.66 times, data available in the stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 18,300 crore Paytm IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 10,000 crore by existing shareholders including its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma along with Ant Financials, Alibaba, Elevation Capital, and SAIF III Mauritius Company, Saif Partners.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards (1) Growing and strengthening our Paytm ecosystem, including through acquisition of consumers and merchants and providing them with greater access to technology and financial services, (2) Investing in new business initiatives, acquisitions and strategic partnerships and, (3) For general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Paytm IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment today, November 15, 2021, as per the timeline provided in its red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Paytm IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select One 97 Communications Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of One 97 Communications is likely to take place on Thursday, November 18, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.