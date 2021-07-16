Paytm files DRHP with Sebi for its much awaited IPO; aims to raise up to Rs 16,600 crore

The interface of Indian payments app Paytm is seen in front of its logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. (REUTERS)

Paytm IPO: One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments and financial services platform Paytm, has filed its draft papers with market regular Sebi to raise Rs 16,600 crore through its much awaited initial public offering (IPO).

As per the details given in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company is planning to raise Rs 8,300 crore through fresh issue and another Rs 8,300 crore through offer-for-sale (OFS) from its existing investors.

Through OFS route, shares will be sold by the Paytm’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Alibaba.com Singapore, Ant Financial (Netherlands), Elevation Capital, Saif Partners, SVF Panther (Cayman) and BH International Holdings, the DRHP showed.

The document hasn’t provided any details on the share price and the stake which is to be diluted by the existing shareholders.

Once the draft is approved by Sebi, Paytm can proceed further with its IPO. The market regulator’s observation is necessary for any company to launch any public issue such as IPO, follow on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.

Paytm becomes the latest of the internet-based companies looking to join stock exchanges.