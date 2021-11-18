Paytm lists at discount, trades at over 20% discount

On Thursday, One97 Communications, which owns Paytm, listed at a discount of 9 per cent at Rs 1,955 on the BSE. Shares of Paytm, which came out with the largest IPO of Rs 18,300 crore, were trading at a discount of 21 per cent at Rs 1,702.15 on the BSE at 10.30 am IST.

Paytm issued the shares at Rs 2,150 per share in the IPO. Paytm, however, listed at Rs 1,950 on the NSE, and shares were trading at Rs 1,691 on the NSE at 10.30 am.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma gets emotional during the listing of Paytm shares at the Bombay Stock Exchange, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

At the current price, the firm’s market capitalisation works out to Rs 110,368 crore.

Meanwhile, Sapphire Foods, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, listed its shares at a premium of 15 per cent on Thursday. The stock was listed at Rs 1,360.75 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 1,180.

Paytm had closed India’s largest anchor round on November 3 as it raised Rs 8,235 crore from its anchor investors.

Blue-chip global investors and tech-focussed funds have made their first-ever investment in Indian public markets through the Paytm IPO, while investment giants like Blackrock, CPPIB and GIC have made their largest bets in an Indian IPO.

Paytm, which started off as a mobile wallet in 2009, has gone on to add many more businesses. The company has seen a huge uptick in its revenues, driven by its payments and financial services offerings. The company’s revenue is up by 46 per cent to Rs 948 crore in Q1FY22, from Rs 649.4 crore in Q1 of FY21.

Investors showed less enthusiasm for the Paytm IPO – which oversubscribed 1.89 times — when compared to the IPOs of some other tech firms and unicorns. Zomato’s issue was oversubscribed by more than 38 times and Nykaa’s issue was oversubscribed by nearly 82 times. Sigachi Industries IPO was subscribed over 100 times and Latent View Analytics issue subscribed 326 times.