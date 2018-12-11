Passenger vehicle sales record fourth straight monthly drop

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined in November, the fourth monthly drop since July, as a spike in interest rates and high fuel prices crimped consumer demand.

According to the latest data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), passenger vehicle (PV) sales in November stood at 2,66,000 units against 2,75,440 in the year-ago month, down 3.43 per cent. PV sales had risen 1.55 per cent in October, snapping three months of consecutive decline. In July, August and September, PV sales had declined by 2.71 per cent, 2.46 per cent and 5.61 per cent, respectively.

“We have been witnessing flat growth in PV sales for the last couple of months due to factors like high interest rates and rising fuel prices. However, fuel prices have started to come down and we expect to see its positive impact going ahead,” Siam director general Vishnu Mathur told reporters on Monday. With FE Inputs.