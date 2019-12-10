Passenger vehicle sales decline marginally in November

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.05 per cent to 17,92,415 units from 20,38,007 units in November 2018, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). (Representational image) Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.05 per cent to 17,92,415 units from 20,38,007 units in November 2018, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). (Representational image)

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 0.84 per cent to 2,63,773 units in November from 2,66,000 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic car sales were down 10.83 per cent to 1,60,306 units as against 1,79,783 units in November 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month declined 14.87 per cent to 8,93,538 units as against 10,49,651 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in November declined 14.27 per cent to 14,10,939 units compared to 16,45,783 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 14.98 per cent to 61,907 units in November, SIAM said.

